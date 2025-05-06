Britain is preparing for an invasion of Russia — details of the secret plan
Britain is preparing for an invasion of Russia — details of the secret plan

What is known about Britain's secret plan
Читати українською
Source:  The Telegraph

Britain is secretly preparing for a direct military attack by Russia, The Telegraph has learned. It is also known that an updated secret "homeland defense plan" will include a strategy for the first days after an attack on British territory by an enemy country.

Points of attention

  • Official London is taking threats from the Kremlin seriously, including preparations for the first days after an attack on British territory by an enemy country.
  • Keir Starmer's team is focused on ensuring preparedness and protection, amid concerns of being defeated on the battlefield and unprepared at home.

What is known about Britain's secret plan

Official London takes all the threats that have been made by the Kremlin in recent years seriously.

According to media reports, the secret document will outline how the UK will respond to a declaration of war.

First of all, we are talking about bunkers for protecting the government and the royal family, broadcasting public services, and accumulating resources.

Currently, British leader Keir Starmer's team is very afraid that their army will not only be defeated by Russia and its allies on the battlefield, but will also be unprepared and poorly protected at home.

The secret plan spells out scenarios under which Britain would be hit by conventional missiles and nuclear warheads.

Moreover, London is also actively preparing for large-scale cyberattacks from Russia.

It is expected to consider military strategies for rail and road networks, ships, the postal system and telephone lines. It is unlikely that this document will be released for decades, if ever.

More on the topic

