Britain is secretly preparing for a direct military attack by Russia, The Telegraph has learned. It is also known that an updated secret "homeland defense plan" will include a strategy for the first days after an attack on British territory by an enemy country.

What is known about Britain's secret plan

Official London takes all the threats that have been made by the Kremlin in recent years seriously.

According to media reports, the secret document will outline how the UK will respond to a declaration of war.

First of all, we are talking about bunkers for protecting the government and the royal family, broadcasting public services, and accumulating resources.

Currently, British leader Keir Starmer's team is very afraid that their army will not only be defeated by Russia and its allies on the battlefield, but will also be unprepared and poorly protected at home.

The secret plan spells out scenarios under which Britain would be hit by conventional missiles and nuclear warheads.

Moreover, London is also actively preparing for large-scale cyberattacks from Russia.