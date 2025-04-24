Britain has introduced a new package of sanctions against Russia

The United Kingdom has imposed new sanctions against Russia. This time, the country's government has banned the export to Russia of game console controllers, which the country has said are being used to pilot drones on the front lines in Ukraine.
- UK has introduced new sanctions targeting Russia, including banning the export of game console controllers used in piloting drones in Ukraine.
- The sanctions are aimed at restricting Russia's access to innovative software and technologies in defense and energy sectors.
- The package contains 150 trade sanctions, blocking access to technologies like software for oil and gas exploration and production.
Britain adopts new sanctions against Russia
In total, the new package contains 150 trade sanctions against Russia. In addition, Britain has blocked access to other technologies, including software for finding and exploiting new oil and gas wells.
This package of sanctions is primarily aimed at cutting off access to innovative software and technology for the Russian defense and energy sectors, along with video game controllers that the Russian occupiers are using for UAVs in the war in Ukraine.
The restrictions also targeted the transfer of technology used in the production of items classified as "Common High Priority Goods." These include electronic products such as amplifiers and circuits. The British government calls these items "critical" to Russian military development.
In addition, the new sanctions package prohibits the export of chemicals, electronics, machinery, and metals to limit Russia's military and industrial capabilities.
