Britain has frozen Russian assets worth over £25 billion

The United Kingdom, according to data for the 2023–2024 financial year, has frozen Russian assets worth more than £25 billion.

Britain froze Russian assets — how many specifically?

Such data were published on March 21 in the annual review of the UK's Office for Financial Sanctions Enforcement (OFSI), according to the British government website.

The UK has frozen £25bn of Russian assets and, working with our allies, we have deprived Russia of over $400bn, equivalent to four years of Russia's military spending. We will continue to apply financial sanctions resolutely as part of a comprehensive response to Russia's barbaric invasion of Ukraine," said Emma Reynolds, the economic secretary to the Treasury.

The report states that as of March 2024, the UK government had imposed sanctions against 2,001 individuals and entities from the Russian Federation.

It is also noted that Russia's overall financial condition has deteriorated, and the federal budget is expected to remain in deficit until at least 2026.