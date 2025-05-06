The AFU hit 24 areas of concentration of the Russian army at once — infographic

Over the past 24 hours, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked 24 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two command posts, five missile forces and artillery assets, two air defense assets, and four other important enemy targets.

Losses of the Russian army as of May 6, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 05/06/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 959,500 (+1,430) people,

tanks — 10,766 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles — 22,416 (+5) units,

artillery systems — 27,431 (+61) units,

MLRS — 1378 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 35,142 (+145) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 47,353 (+103) units,

special equipment — 3,873 (+3) units.

Photo: Facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on May 5, the enemy launched one missile and 80 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using two missiles and dropping 175 CABs.

Moreover, the Russian army carried out over 6,100 attacks, 113 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,344 kamikaze drones for attacks.