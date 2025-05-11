Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Air Battle with Russia

During the night of May 11, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to destroy 60 Russian drones. In addition, another 41 Russian drones were successfully neutralized and did not reach their targets.
- The situation in Sumy region was affected by the attack, highlighting the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
- The defenders of the sky call for unity and perseverance in the face of threats, emphasizing the importance of holding the sky for victory.
Russian attack on Ukraine on May 11 — what is known
On the night of May 11 (from 02.00 on May 11), the enemy attacked with 108 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Bryansk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Primorsk — TOT of Zaporizhzhia region, Gvardiyske — TOT of Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
41 enemy simulator drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).
Sumy region suffered as a result of the enemy attack.
