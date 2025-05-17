Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Air Battle with Russia

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 17, thanks to the coordinated efforts of the defenders of Ukrainian skies, 36 Russian attack drones were successfully destroyed. Moreover, 6 more enemy drones-simulators were neutralized and did not reach their targets.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on May 17

During the night of May 17, the enemy carried out an attack with 62 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 12:00, it has been confirmed that 36 Shahed attack UAVs (drones of other types) have been shot down in the east, north, south, west, and center of the country.

In addition, it is indicated that 6 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

Sumy, Odessa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions came under enemy attacks.