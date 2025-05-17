Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Air Battle with Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Air Battle with Russia

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on May 17
Читати українською

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 17, thanks to the coordinated efforts of the defenders of Ukrainian skies, 36 Russian attack drones were successfully destroyed. Moreover, 6 more enemy drones-simulators were neutralized and did not reach their targets.

Points of attention

  • The successful defense efforts took place in the east, north, south, west, and center of Ukraine, showcasing the resilience and strategic defense capabilities of the Ukrainian sky defenders.
  • The Air Defense Forces of Ukraine send a rallying call to hold the sky together and achieve victory in the ongoing battle against enemy attacks, emphasizing the importance of unity and vigilance.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on May 17

During the night of May 17, the enemy carried out an attack with 62 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 12:00, it has been confirmed that 36 Shahed attack UAVs (drones of other types) have been shot down in the east, north, south, west, and center of the country.

In addition, it is indicated that 6 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

Sumy, Odessa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions came under enemy attacks.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the defenders of the Ukrainian sky.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Can put Putin in his place." Sikorsky named a country that is capable of stopping Russia
Sikorsky believes in China's decisive role
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Russians have an extra chromosome." The West ridiculed the Russian delegation in Istanbul
Putin disgraced again on the international stage
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Russians killed a family in Sumy region
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy again called on the world to stop Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?