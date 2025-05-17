Watch: Russians killed a family in Sumy region

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky draws the world's attention to the fact that Russian invaders killed 9 Ukrainian civilians and injured 7 more civilians in an attack on a minibus in the Sumy region. Against this background, he calls on the international community to help stop Russian terror.
Points of attention
- The international community is urged to take real steps to stop Russian aggression, as Ukraine offers ceasefire to save lives.
- Efforts are made to provide necessary assistance to the injured civilians, while calls for strong sanctions against Russia intensify.
Zelenskyy again called on the world to stop Russia
As the head of state noted, the Russian army could not help but know which vehicle it was attacking this time.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes that this was a deliberate killing of civilians.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that it is extremely important not to weaken the pressure on Russia in order to stop this terror.
