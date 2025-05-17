Watch: Russians killed a family in Sumy region
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Читати українською

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky draws the world's attention to the fact that Russian invaders killed 9 Ukrainian civilians and injured 7 more civilians in an attack on a minibus in the Sumy region. Against this background, he calls on the international community to help stop Russian terror.

Points of attention

  • The international community is urged to take real steps to stop Russian aggression, as Ukraine offers ceasefire to save lives.
  • Efforts are made to provide necessary assistance to the injured civilians, while calls for strong sanctions against Russia intensify.

Zelenskyy again called on the world to stop Russia

People have burns, fractures, contusions. Everyone is receiving the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, there are deaths — nine people. All details are being checked. According to preliminary information, the Russians killed a family: a father, mother and daughter died from the impact. My condolences to their relatives and friends. All the deaths were civilians.

As the head of state noted, the Russian army could not help but know which vehicle it was attacking this time.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes that this was a deliberate killing of civilians.

Yesterday, as on any day in this war, there was an opportunity for a ceasefire. Ukraine has been offering this for a long time — a complete and unconditional ceasefire in order to save lives. Russia only retains the opportunity for itself to continue killing.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that it is extremely important not to weaken the pressure on Russia in order to stop this terror.

Yesterday in Istanbul, everyone saw a weak and unprepared Russian delegation without significant powers. This must change. Real steps are needed to end the war. We expect strong sanctions against Russia from the US, Europe and all our partners.

