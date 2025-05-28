Putin puts forward new demands to the West to end the war against Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

According to Reuters, in future peace talks, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is putting forward conditions for a written commitment from the West not to expand NATO eastward and for partial lifting of sanctions against Russia.

Points of attention

  • Peace negotiations with Putin come with the warning that failure to meet his demands could result in escalating tensions and prolonged conflict in Ukraine.
  • The dynamics of the ongoing war in Ukraine remain complex, with Putin's strategic calculations shaping the future of the region and relations with the West.

What demands did Putin come up with?

The illegitimate head of the Kremlin wants to block the possibility of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, and other former Soviet republics joining NATO.

Moreover, Putin demands that Ukraine be neutral, as well as that the issue of frozen Russian sovereign assets be resolved.

According to one insider, if the dictator realizes that he will not be able to reach a peace agreement on his own terms, he will try to demonstrate to Kyiv and Brussels that "peace tomorrow will be even more painful."

Another anonymous source reported that Putin is ready for peace, but not at any price.

If Putin sees a tactical opportunity on the battlefield, he will advance further into Ukraine — and the Kremlin believes that Russia can fight for years, despite sanctions and economic pressure from the West.

One of the main problems is that the Russian dictator is now less inclined to territorial compromises than ever.

