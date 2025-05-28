AFU destroyed over 40 units of Russian equipment with one strike

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about another impressive achievement of Ukrainian defenders on the front. As it turned out, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recently struck Russian positions, using 400 drones simultaneously.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy confirms the understanding of how many enemy targets the Mirages and F-16s can destroy in one sortie, and the strategic use of interceptor drones in responding to high-altitude threats.
- The recent military success underscores Ukraine's determination to further demonstrate larger and more successful actions at the front as they continue to innovate in defense technology.
What is known about the new success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield?
The Head of State draws attention to the fact that this was the first attempt at such an operation.
According to Zelensky, the Defense Forces of Ukraine will be able to demonstrate even larger and more successful actions at the front.
Against this background, he also reported that Ukrainian developers are developing air interception systems, including using drones.
According to the president, the defense forces have an understanding of how many enemy targets the Mirages and F-16s can destroy in one sortie.
He also added that interceptor drones have become a logical response to the "shaheed" strikes that the Russians launch at altitudes unreachable for mobile fire groups.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-