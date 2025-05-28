Zelensky named the year when Russia will feel the consequences of sanctions
Zelensky named the year when Russia will feel the consequences of sanctions

Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the aggressor country Russia will truly feel the consequences of sanctions pressure from the West as early as June 2026. The president also added that Kyiv has calculated what the enemy's budget deficit will be by then.

  • Despite hopes for the end of the war by June 2026, Zelensky believes that the effects of sanctions will persist on the Russian economy, causing it to shrink constantly.
  • Zelensky acknowledges the difficulty in assessing the resources held by the Russian entities and emphasizes the impact of ongoing sanctions on their economy.

The head of state hopes that the war will be over by June 2026.

Despite this, Russians will still feel the effects of sanctions pressure on their economy.

Already from the sanctions that have been adopted. And we believe that from that moment, somewhere from the summer of 2026, their economy will feel it strongly... We understand what the budget deficit will be. Maybe it will not be catastrophic for their economy, because it is mostly shadow economy.

The head of state frankly admits that it is currently difficult to understand how much of the resources are in the shadows and how much is with the enemy.

He also predicted that the Russian economy will not be able to grow in 2026 and will shrink constantly.

Volodymyr Zelensky does not hide that the key challenge for Ukraine at the moment is the growing military-industrial complex with components coming from China, Taiwan, the United States, and a few European companies.

What is important to understand is that about 30 of the most powerful enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex have relevant contracts with companies from these countries.

