Ukraine is creating missiles with a range of up to 2,500 km — who will help?

As BILD has learned, Germany intends to provide Ukraine with millions of euros for the independent development and mass production of cruise missiles with a flight range of up to 2,500 kilometers.

What is known about the plans of Ukraine and Germany?

According to German journalists, Ukraine is currently conducting research into such missiles.

Moreover, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already carried out several strikes with such missiles on Russian territory — more than 400 kilometers behind the front line.

However, the key problem is that weapons factories in Ukraine are one of the main targets of Russian attacks — they need additional reliable protection.

Germany decided to provide assistance, which is negotiating the supply of additional Iris-T air defense systems.

There is a high probability that this decision will be announced by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on May 28 during a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

As for the supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine, no significant progress should be expected here.

BILD journalists claim that this topic is not yet being discussed.