Ukraine is creating missiles with a range of up to 2,500 km — who will help?

What is known about the plans of Ukraine and Germany?
Source:  Bild

As BILD has learned, Germany intends to provide Ukraine with millions of euros for the independent development and mass production of cruise missiles with a flight range of up to 2,500 kilometers.

  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is expected to announce the assistance plans during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, highlighting the importance of collaboration in enhancing defense capabilities.
  • Although the supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine is not currently being discussed, observers speculate that alternative weapons systems may be promised by Germany to support Ukraine's defense efforts.

According to German journalists, Ukraine is currently conducting research into such missiles.

Moreover, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already carried out several strikes with such missiles on Russian territory — more than 400 kilometers behind the front line.

However, the key problem is that weapons factories in Ukraine are one of the main targets of Russian attacks — they need additional reliable protection.

Germany decided to provide assistance, which is negotiating the supply of additional Iris-T air defense systems.

There is a high probability that this decision will be announced by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on May 28 during a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

As for the supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine, no significant progress should be expected here.

BILD journalists claim that this topic is not yet being discussed.

But Chancellor Friedrich Merz will not receive the Ukrainian president empty-handed either. Instead, observers suggest he will promise other weapons systems.

