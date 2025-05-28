"It's possible." Zelenskyy publicly addressed the US Senate

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, there are currently no obstacles in the US Senate to approving new sanctions against Russia for refusing to cease fire against Ukraine.

Zelensky asks the US Senate not to delay

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that right now a powerful package of sanctions is "very much needed" not only from the EU, but also from the US.

Russia is not going to a ceasefire. I think that today there is nothing preventing the political will and the vote in the Senate to pass this package. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, it is the strengthening of sanctions pressure that will bring closer the possibilities "for this war to end as soon as possible."

Then their economy and Putin will feel it. And their army will have a budget deficit. This is the only way it is possible, — added Volodymyr Zelensky. Share

What is important to understand is that Senators Richard Blumenthal and Lindsey Graham, along with 80 co-sponsors, have introduced a bill that would impose additional economic sanctions on Russia for refusing to sign a ceasefire.