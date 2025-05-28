"It's possible." Zelenskyy publicly addressed the US Senate

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, there are currently no obstacles in the US Senate to approving new sanctions against Russia for refusing to cease fire against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Senators Richard Blumenthal and Lindsey Graham have introduced the bill with 80 co-sponsors to impose additional economic sanctions on Russia for their aggression against Ukraine.
- Zelenskyy emphasizes the urgent need for the US Senate to act swiftly and pass the sanctions to escalate pressure on Russia and push for a ceasefire.
Zelensky asks the US Senate not to delay
The Head of State drew attention to the fact that right now a powerful package of sanctions is "very much needed" not only from the EU, but also from the US.
According to the Ukrainian leader, it is the strengthening of sanctions pressure that will bring closer the possibilities "for this war to end as soon as possible."
What is important to understand is that Senators Richard Blumenthal and Lindsey Graham, along with 80 co-sponsors, have introduced a bill that would impose additional economic sanctions on Russia for refusing to sign a ceasefire.
This involves the introduction of a 500 percent duty on goods imported from countries that buy Russian oil.
