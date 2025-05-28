Merz significantly increased military support for Ukraine

On May 28, German leader Friedrich Merz officially announced the expansion of his country's military assistance to Ukraine. This came amid his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is visiting Berlin.
Points of attention
- Merz emphasized the importance of Ukraine's ability to fully defend itself with no restrictions on the use of long-range weapons.
- The defense ministers of Germany and Ukraine will sign a statement of intent for further collaboration in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.
Merz announced several important decisions regarding Ukraine
According to the German Chancellor, he is not going to reveal all the details of the planned military assistance, but he is ready to tell something.
The German leader also emphasized that the defense ministers of both countries will sign a statement of intent for Germany to purchase Ukrainian-made long-range systems.
Merz believes that there should be no restrictions on the use of long-range weapons for Ukraine.
According to Volodymyr Zelensky, he is pleased with the new agreements on joint projects with Germany.
