Merz significantly increased military support for Ukraine

On May 28, German leader Friedrich Merz officially announced the expansion of his country's military assistance to Ukraine. This came amid his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is visiting Berlin.

Merz announced several important decisions regarding Ukraine

According to the German Chancellor, he is not going to reveal all the details of the planned military assistance, but he is ready to tell something.

I can say that our military support will be continued and expanded so that Ukraine can defend itself from Russian aggression now and in the future. In this regard, I want to say that we will provide a significant portion of the funds for Starlink for Ukraine. Friedrich Merz Chancellor of Germany

The German leader also emphasized that the defense ministers of both countries will sign a statement of intent for Germany to purchase Ukrainian-made long-range systems.

Merz believes that there should be no restrictions on the use of long-range weapons for Ukraine.

Ukraine will be able to fully defend itself, the German Chancellor emphasized. Share

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, he is pleased with the new agreements on joint projects with Germany.