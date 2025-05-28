"This is a slap in the face." Merz reacted to Putin's latest actions
"This is a slap in the face." Merz reacted to Putin's latest actions

Putin made it clear that he is not going to cease fire
Source:  online.ua

According to German leader Friedrich Merz, the behavior of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in peace negotiations indicates Moscow's desire to "buy time" rather than to realistically negotiate an end to the war.

Points of attention

  • In response to Putin's delaying tactics, Merz and his team plan to intensify efforts to push Russia towards ending the conflict in Ukraine.
  • The meeting between German Chancellor Merz and Ukrainian President Zelensky signifies ongoing international support for Ukraine and a united front against Russian aggression.

The German Chancellor shared his thoughts on this matter during a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin.

Merz drew the world's attention to the fact that Ukraine, for its part, has long expressed its readiness for an unconditional ceasefire.

As for the Russian dictator, he is again stalling for time while increasing terror.

We are still waiting for the memorandum on negotiations that President Putin announced a week ago. The massive airstrikes over the weekend, particularly on Kyiv, are not the language of peace, but the language of war. This is a slap in the face to everyone working on a ceasefire — in Ukraine, in Europe, and in the United States.

According to the German leader, in light of recent events, he and his team will continue to increase pressure on Russia to destroy its war machine.

What is important to understand is that Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Berlin on the afternoon of May 28 — this is his first visit after the new German government came to power.

