According to German leader Friedrich Merz, the behavior of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in peace negotiations indicates Moscow's desire to "buy time" rather than to realistically negotiate an end to the war.

Putin made it clear that he is not going to cease fire

The German Chancellor shared his thoughts on this matter during a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin.

Merz drew the world's attention to the fact that Ukraine, for its part, has long expressed its readiness for an unconditional ceasefire.

As for the Russian dictator, he is again stalling for time while increasing terror.

We are still waiting for the memorandum on negotiations that President Putin announced a week ago. The massive airstrikes over the weekend, particularly on Kyiv, are not the language of peace, but the language of war. This is a slap in the face to everyone working on a ceasefire — in Ukraine, in Europe, and in the United States. Friedrich Merz Chancellor of Germany

According to the German leader, in light of recent events, he and his team will continue to increase pressure on Russia to destroy its war machine.

What is important to understand is that Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Berlin on the afternoon of May 28 — this is his first visit after the new German government came to power.