The head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations in Istanbul, Volodymyr Medinsky, stated that he allegedly had a conversation with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov regarding the next negotiations.

Russia boasts about completing work on the “memorandum”

This was reported by the Russian propaganda agency TASS, citing Medinsky.

In particular, he states that the Russian Federation has offered Ukraine a date and place for negotiations in the coming days to exchange memorandums on the settlement.

The Ukrainian side, according to Medinsky, "went to consult," and the Russian Federation is waiting for a response "as soon as possible." Share

In addition, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that "Russia and Ukraine agreed in Istanbul to directly exchange documents with a vision of a settlement and discuss them at the next round of negotiations."

There were apparently no agreements on the mediation of the US or other countries in the exchange of draft memorandums, she added.

The Russian delegation led by Medinsky is ready to present a memorandum to Ukraine on overcoming the Ukrainian crisis in Istanbul on June 2, said the odious Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

On May 28, Zelensky said that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov had contacted Medinsky after a major prisoner exchange that the parties agreed to during talks in Istanbul, but Ukraine never received the "memorandum" promised by Moscow.