Russian troops continue to accumulate manpower and equipment near the border with the Kharkiv region. The military warns of preparations for a new phase of hostilities, although no large-scale offensive has been recorded so far.

Russia plans an offensive on the Kharkiv region

According to insiders, the enemy has intensified the regrouping of personnel immediately abroad, in particular in areas adjacent to the hero city of Kharkiv.

The enemy is trying to bring forces closer to the contact line, but the Ukrainian military notes that current assaults remain ineffective.

Analysts suggest that Russia has approximately "four months" for active offensive actions — before the onset of autumn weather and the possible exhaustion of Soviet equipment reserves.

At the same time, some of the Russian reserves, in particular paratroopers who participated in the fighting in the north, may be transferred to other areas, for example, to the Donetsk region.

Some experts, in particular from RUSI, believe that the Russian summer offensive will not be a rapid breakthrough, but a gradual increase in pressure on several sections of the front.

However, the threat of an attack on border cities, in particular Kharkiv and Sumy, remains.

"I think they should know that this is their last year of armaments before they reach a plateau," said Professor Clark, referring to Russia's problems with tank production.

Until now, Russia has used its vast stockpiles of equipment left over from Soviet times, with only about 25% of its armored vehicles coming from new production.