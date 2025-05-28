Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 88 drones

On the night of May 28, Russian invaders launched a new air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. Thanks to the coordinated work of air defense forces, 71 enemy drones were successfully neutralized.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 28 — first details

The Russians launched a new air attack around 8:00 p.m. on May 27.

This time, Russian soldiers launched 5 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, a Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missile from the Kursk and Voronezh regions, and from the Crimean Autonomous Okrug.

In addition, the enemy used 88 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, air defenses have neutralized 71 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) in the east, north, and south of the country. 34 were shot down by fire weapons, 37 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare. Share

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that enemy air attack vehicles were recorded hitting 8 locations.