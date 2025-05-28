8 civilians injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv region



On May 28, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Armed Forces, Oleg Synegubov, spoke about the situation in the region after regular airstrikes by the Russian invaders. According to him, many civilians have again been affected.

  • Recent assaults near Vovchansk, Zapadne, Stroivka, Figolivka, and Dovhenke have targeted Ukrainian defenders, showcasing the intensity of the conflict in the Kharkiv region.
  • Despite Ukrainian soldiers successfully blocking enemy assault actions in some areas, the violence in Kharkiv continues to escalate, resulting in civilian casualties and destruction of vital infrastructure.

Russia continues to terrorize the Kharkiv region

As Oleg Synegubov noted, in the village of Vasyshcheve, Kharkiv district, a 51-year-old, 43-year-old, and 59-year-old men were injured as a result of shelling.

In addition, it is indicated that the 4-year-old girl had an acute reaction to stress.

In the village of Eskhar, Chuguiv District, a 63-year-old and 80-year-old men, and a 63-year-old and 71-year-old women were injured in a hostile attack.

It is also worth noting that on the night of May 28, the media reported a series of explosions that could be heard in Kharkiv.

According to Synegubov, in total, 6 settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by the Russian army over the past 24 hours.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons:

▪️ 1 CAB;

▪️ 14 Geran-2 type UAVs;

▪️ 4 fpv drones.

In the Kharkiv direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders nine times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Zapadne, Stroivka, Figolivka, and Dovhenke.

In addition, it is reported that two attacks by invaders were recorded in the Kupyansk direction on May 27.

Ukrainian soldiers were able to block the enemy's assault actions in the Zagryzove area.

