Ukrainian soldiers successfully hit 9 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked nine areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and two other important facilities of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • During May 27, the Russian invaders carried out numerous missile and air strikes, using kamikaze drones and attacking Ukrainian troops and settlements.
  • The ongoing full-scale armed aggression by Russia against Ukraine marks the 1,190th day of conflict, with Ukrainian forces maintaining active defense and successful attacks.

Losses of the Russian army as of May 28, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 05/28/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 983,890 (+1,050) people,

  • tanks — 10,864 (+4) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,644 (+2) units,

  • artillery systems — 28,355 (+18) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 37,918 (+65) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 49,959 (+52) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reports that during May 27, the Russian invaders carried out one missile and 95 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 161 guided aerial bombs.

Moreover, it is indicated that the enemy used 2,672 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 4,566 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

