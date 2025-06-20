The AFU predict an intensification of Russian assaults in southern directions — when exactly

There are currently not many combat clashes in the southern direction, but the enemy is regrouping and preparing to intensify hostilities in a few days.
Points of attention
Russia is preparing an offensive in southern Ukraine
Vladislav Voloshyn said this on TV.
In addition, in another southern direction — the Kherson, or Dnieper, direction — the enemy also once unsuccessfully tried to storm our positions and carried out artillery shelling of Kherson itself and the territorial communities adjacent to the right bank, and also used kamikaze drones.
According to him, the enemy is currently regrouping forces and assets, conducting reconnaissance activities, and providing logistical support.
Everything indicates that soon — in a few days — he will begin intensifying assault operations again.
Commenting on the situation on the islands, Voloshyn noted that it is quite difficult, as the enemy is trying to force their way in unnoticed by the Defense Forces.
He also noted that the Russians, as before, are still trying to approach the Antonivske bridges, where the narrowest point of the crossing across the Dnieper is, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces are not allowing them to approach.
According to the spokesman, the enemy, as well as the Defense Forces, is mining the approaches to the coast of the temporarily occupied part of southern Ukraine, fearing that the Ukrainian defenders will seize the bridgehead.
Unfortunately, the Russians are very afraid that the Ukrainian Defense Forces will carry out such an operation, which was a year and a half ago in Krynki, and will also take a bridgehead, seize a bridgehead on the left bank. Therefore, the occupiers are conducting engineering equipment of these places in several areas where they concentrate their forces and means. They have strengthened measures on how to defend and protect these places. In addition, they constantly conduct, say, such trainings and exercises on repelling our crossing.
He added that the enemy strengthened its garrison on the Kinburn and Tendri spits a few days ago, transferring artillery and anti-tank weapons there, as it fears that the Defense Forces will force through and capture this bridgehead.
