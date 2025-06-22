Syrsky announced important changes in the work of the CCC

As reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, large-scale changes will take place in the work of territorial recruitment and social support centers. In addition, it was indicated that inspections are already underway and commissions are working there.

What is known about the changes in the work of the CCC?

As Syrsky noted, mobilization should not be a shock for Ukrainians, which is why all territorial recruitment centers should change.

The task has been set by the President of Ukraine — the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Inspections are being conducted in the CCC, the work of the commissions is ongoing. So that those who did not fight are sent to the front, and wounded servicemen come in their place. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

He also emphasized that the CCC must fulfill its duties qualitatively, avoiding shameful incidents that sometimes occur.

Against this background, the commander-in-chief wants to see the exposure of corrupt officials, as well as violators of the law during the mobilization process.

"All necessary measures must be taken against such violators," he added.

Syrsky urged not to forget that continued mobilization is the main source of ensuring the replenishment of the army.