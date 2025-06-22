Syrsky announced important changes in the work of the CCC

As reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, large-scale changes will take place in the work of territorial recruitment and social support centers. In addition, it was indicated that inspections are already underway and commissions are working there.
Points of attention
- Mobilization remains a crucial source of army replenishment, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining legality and transparency.
- The goal is to prevent shameful incidents, such as sending non-fighters to the front and ensuring wounded servicemen are properly replaced.
What is known about the changes in the work of the CCC?
As Syrsky noted, mobilization should not be a shock for Ukrainians, which is why all territorial recruitment centers should change.
He also emphasized that the CCC must fulfill its duties qualitatively, avoiding shameful incidents that sometimes occur.
Against this background, the commander-in-chief wants to see the exposure of corrupt officials, as well as violators of the law during the mobilization process.
Syrsky urged not to forget that continued mobilization is the main source of ensuring the replenishment of the army.
