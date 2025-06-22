Syrsky announced important changes in the work of the CCC
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Syrsky announced important changes in the work of the CCC

What is known about the changes in the work of the CCC?
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

As reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, large-scale changes will take place in the work of territorial recruitment and social support centers. In addition, it was indicated that inspections are already underway and commissions are working there.

Points of attention

  • Mobilization remains a crucial source of army replenishment, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining legality and transparency.
  • The goal is to prevent shameful incidents, such as sending non-fighters to the front and ensuring wounded servicemen are properly replaced.

What is known about the changes in the work of the CCC?

As Syrsky noted, mobilization should not be a shock for Ukrainians, which is why all territorial recruitment centers should change.

The task has been set by the President of Ukraine — the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Inspections are being conducted in the CCC, the work of the commissions is ongoing. So that those who did not fight are sent to the front, and wounded servicemen come in their place.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

He also emphasized that the CCC must fulfill its duties qualitatively, avoiding shameful incidents that sometimes occur.

Against this background, the commander-in-chief wants to see the exposure of corrupt officials, as well as violators of the law during the mobilization process.

"All necessary measures must be taken against such violators," he added.

Syrsky urged not to forget that continued mobilization is the main source of ensuring the replenishment of the army.

An unpopular measure, but in times of war, no country has avoided mobilization. At the same time, I insist on mobilization with mandatory adherence to legality and transparency in the work of the CCC.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Resources are exhausted." The head of the Central Bank of Russia acknowledged the catastrophic problem
Russia is facing a new serious problem
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian air attack on Ukraine. How the air defense system responded
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians kill 2, wound 13 in Donetsk region
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
What is known about the situation in the Donetsk region?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?