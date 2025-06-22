Russians kill 2, wound 13 in Donetsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russians kill 2, wound 13 in Donetsk region

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
What is known about the situation in the Donetsk region?
Читати українською

On June 21, Russian invaders killed two residents of the Donetsk region: in Sloviansk and Kostyantynivka. In addition, it is reported that 13 more people in the region were injured during the day.

Points of attention

  • The attacks have left a trail of destruction with multiple private homes, administrative buildings, high-rise buildings, and vehicles damaged in Sloviansk.
  • Thirteen people were injured during the day, underscoring the escalating violence and the urgent need for international intervention to protect civilians in the region.

What is known about the situation in the Donetsk region?

The head of the Donetsk Oblast Regional Administration, Vadym Filashkin, spoke about the situation in the region.

According to him, on the night of June 22, the Russian army launched a new attack on Sloviansk.

According to the latest data, a 17-year-old boy was killed in the shelling, and three more people were injured.

Dozens of civilian infrastructure facilities were hit by enemy attacks.

A 17-year-old boy was killed and three people were injured in Sloviansk. 32 private homes, 2 administrative buildings, 4 high-rise buildings, a production facility, and 3 cars were damaged.

Vadym Filashkin

Vadym Filashkin

Head of the Donetsk OAV

He also draws attention to the fact that the Russian invaders are deliberately targeting civilian objects, continuing the terror against the local population.

It is also worth noting that 13 more people in the region were injured during the day.

In particular, three in Sloviansk, two each in Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsk, Semenivka and Kostyantynivka, and one each in Bilokuzminivka and Illinivka.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Resources are exhausted." The head of the Central Bank of Russia acknowledged the catastrophic problem
Russia is facing a new serious problem
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Are power outages planned in Ukraine? Statement by the Minister of Energy
What should Ukrainians prepare for?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian air attack on Ukraine. How the air defense system responded
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?