Russians kill 2, wound 13 in Donetsk region

On June 21, Russian invaders killed two residents of the Donetsk region: in Sloviansk and Kostyantynivka. In addition, it is reported that 13 more people in the region were injured during the day.

What is known about the situation in the Donetsk region?

The head of the Donetsk Oblast Regional Administration, Vadym Filashkin, spoke about the situation in the region.

According to him, on the night of June 22, the Russian army launched a new attack on Sloviansk.

According to the latest data, a 17-year-old boy was killed in the shelling, and three more people were injured.

Dozens of civilian infrastructure facilities were hit by enemy attacks.

A 17-year-old boy was killed and three people were injured in Sloviansk. 32 private homes, 2 administrative buildings, 4 high-rise buildings, a production facility, and 3 cars were damaged. Vadym Filashkin Head of the Donetsk OAV

He also draws attention to the fact that the Russian invaders are deliberately targeting civilian objects, continuing the terror against the local population.

It is also worth noting that 13 more people in the region were injured during the day.