Russians kill 2, wound 13 in Donetsk region

On June 21, Russian invaders killed two residents of the Donetsk region: in Sloviansk and Kostyantynivka. In addition, it is reported that 13 more people in the region were injured during the day.
Points of attention
- The attacks have left a trail of destruction with multiple private homes, administrative buildings, high-rise buildings, and vehicles damaged in Sloviansk.
- Thirteen people were injured during the day, underscoring the escalating violence and the urgent need for international intervention to protect civilians in the region.
What is known about the situation in the Donetsk region?
The head of the Donetsk Oblast Regional Administration, Vadym Filashkin, spoke about the situation in the region.
According to him, on the night of June 22, the Russian army launched a new attack on Sloviansk.
According to the latest data, a 17-year-old boy was killed in the shelling, and three more people were injured.
Dozens of civilian infrastructure facilities were hit by enemy attacks.
He also draws attention to the fact that the Russian invaders are deliberately targeting civilian objects, continuing the terror against the local population.
It is also worth noting that 13 more people in the region were injured during the day.
In particular, three in Sloviansk, two each in Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsk, Semenivka and Kostyantynivka, and one each in Bilokuzminivka and Illinivka.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-