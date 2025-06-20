Are power outages planned in Ukraine? Statement by the Minister of Energy

The head of the Ministry of Energy, Herman Galushchenko, officially confirmed that Ukraine will not turn off the lights in winter unless the current situation in the energy sector changes radically.

What should Ukrainians prepare for?

Herman Galushchenko made a statement on this matter during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

As the next heating season progresses, we see no risks of restrictions at all given the current situation in the energy sector. Herman Galushchenko Head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Despite this, according to him, the resumption of massive strikes could lead to new restrictions on electricity supplies.

What is important to understand is that during 2024, the aggressor country Russia carried out 33 massive attacks on Ukraine's energy system, using thousands of drones and missiles.

Herman Galushchenko also warned that the main load during the heating season will be borne by nuclear generation, which generates up to 60% of all electricity at peak times.