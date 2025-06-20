Are power outages planned in Ukraine? Statement by the Minister of Energy

The head of the Ministry of Energy, Herman Galushchenko, officially confirmed that Ukraine will not turn off the lights in winter unless the current situation in the energy sector changes radically.
- Ukrainians should stay informed and prepared for any unforeseen developments during the upcoming heating season.
- Herman Galushchenko emphasizes the importance of maintaining stable electricity supply and addresses the strategic positioning of nuclear generation in Ukraine's energy sector.
Herman Galushchenko made a statement on this matter during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.
Despite this, according to him, the resumption of massive strikes could lead to new restrictions on electricity supplies.
What is important to understand is that during 2024, the aggressor country Russia carried out 33 massive attacks on Ukraine's energy system, using thousands of drones and missiles.
Herman Galushchenko also warned that the main load during the heating season will be borne by nuclear generation, which generates up to 60% of all electricity at peak times.
As the minister noted, repairs at the nuclear power plant were planned in such a way that in winter all nine units operating in the territory controlled by Kyiv would operate at full capacity.
