Ukraine rescued even more seriously wounded and seriously ill defenders from Russian captivity

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (CHTPW)
Another part of Ukrainian prisoners returned home
On June 20, another round of prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and the aggressor country, Russia, took place. Most of the soldiers returning from Russian captivity today had been there for over 2 years.

Points of attention

  • The prisoner exchange is in accordance with the Istanbul Agreements, with the exact number of released individuals to be announced upon completion of all stages.
  • The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War confirms that the exchange process is ongoing to ensure the safe return of all Ukrainian prisoners held in Russia.

These are the defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kherson, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions. Soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the Border Guard Service. I am grateful to everyone who returns our people. We are working to ensure that the exchanges continue until we return everyone. Glory to Ukraine!

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (KSHPPV) draws attention to the fact that servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have returned home, in particular representatives of the Navy, Land Forces, Territorial Defense, Air Defense Forces, Unmanned Systems Forces, as well as the Border Guard and the National Guard.

In addition, it is emphasized that all the defenders rescued from captivity belong to the ranks of soldiers and non-commissioned officers.

All of the released defenders have injuries or serious medical diagnoses: epilepsy, hypertension, ischemic heart disease, vision problems, musculoskeletal diseases, hernias, chronic digestive diseases. Many of the released defenders have been diagnosed with weight loss.

The returned Defenders will be taken to medical centers for all necessary examinations and further treatment and medical rehabilitation. All those released will be provided with the necessary assistance, their documents will be restored, and they will be paid the appropriate financial support for the time they were in captivity.

The headquarters also officially confirmed that the exchange process in accordance with the Istanbul Agreements is ongoing.

What is important to understand is that the exact number of released individuals will be announced after all stages of the exchange are completed.

