On June 14, a new prisoner exchange took place between Ukraine and Russia, which resulted in the return home of another group of seriously ill and wounded defenders, as well as young people. This was reported by Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky and the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (KSHPPV).
Points of attention
- All the liberated defenders will undergo medical examinations, receive physical and psychological rehabilitation, and be compensated for their time in captivity.
- The coordination efforts led by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and KSHPPV facilitated the successful return of personnel from Russian captivity.
What is known about the new prisoner exchange?
The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, on behalf of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, returned wounded and health-impaired defenders from Russian captivity.
What is important to understand is that the vast majority of soldiers released today have been in captivity since 2022.
Moreover, a significant number of them were captured during the defense of Mariupol.
The defenders rescued from Russian captivity will undergo the necessary medical examination, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, as well as all due payments for the entire time they were in captivity.
