Ukraine and Russia hold fourth prisoner exchange in a week
Ukraine
The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (CHTPW)
On June 14, a new prisoner exchange took place between Ukraine and Russia, which resulted in the return home of another group of seriously ill and wounded defenders, as well as young people. This was reported by Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky and the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (KSHPPV).

  • All the liberated defenders will undergo medical examinations, receive physical and psychological rehabilitation, and be compensated for their time in captivity.
  • The coordination efforts led by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and KSHPPV facilitated the successful return of personnel from Russian captivity.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, on behalf of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, returned wounded and health-impaired defenders from Russian captivity.

This time, it was possible to rescue from captivity servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular, the State Border Guard, the Navy, the Territorial Defense Forces, as well as the State Border Service, the National Guard of Ukraine, and the State Special Transport Service.

What is important to understand is that the vast majority of soldiers released today have been in captivity since 2022.

Moreover, a significant number of them were captured during the defense of Mariupol.

Most of the Defenders liberated today are officers. Some of the liberated are also under the age of 25. In general, Ukrainians who fought in the Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kursk directions are returning home.

The defenders rescued from Russian captivity will undergo the necessary medical examination, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, as well as all due payments for the entire time they were in captivity.

