Ukraine has carried out the second stage of a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war with Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine has carried out the second stage of a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war with Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
prisoner
Читати українською

Ukraine and Russia held another round of prisoner exchange as part of the agreements reached in Istanbul during the second round of talks. On June 12, the parties returned home groups of wounded and seriously injured soldiers.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine and Russia conducted the second stage of a prisoner exchange, returning seriously wounded soldiers to their homes.
  • President Zelenskyy confirmed the return of soldiers from the army, National Guard, and border guards, emphasizing the importance of providing necessary assistance.
  • The liberated defenders, including those from Mariupol held captive for over three years, will undergo medical examination and receive rehabilitation support.

Ukraine holds new prisoner exchange with Russia

As stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, today soldiers of our army, National Guard, and border guards were returned home. All of them need treatment, and, as the head of state noted, they will definitely be provided with the necessary assistance. This is the second stage of the return of seriously wounded and seriously ill soldiers.

We continue to work to return everyone from Russian captivity. Thank you to everyone who helps make these exchanges possible. So that everyone can be home, in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Thus, as reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, a group of defenders from the category of "seriously wounded and seriously ill" was returned from Russian captivity today.

Our homes

Among those returned home are servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular the Ukrainian Navy, the Air Force, the Ukrainian Border Guard, the Ukrainian Border Guard, as well as the State Border Service and the National Guard of Ukraine.

Our homes

Among those released today are defenders of Mariupol who were held captive for over three years. All of the liberated defenders are men, privates and non-commissioned officers.

Some of the Ukrainian soldiers released today were considered missing.

In general, Ukrainians who fought in the Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, and Luhansk directions are returning home.

The defenders released from captivity will undergo the necessary medical examination, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, as well as all due payments for the entire time they were in captivity, the Coordination Headquarters noted.

They added that today's exchange is part of a larger exchange in the categories of servicemen under the age of 25, as well as the seriously wounded and seriously ill.

The Coordination Headquarters continues its work and the next stage of the release of Ukrainian defenders will be carried out in the near future.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy announced a large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia
What is known about the upcoming prisoner exchange?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia staged a provocation regarding the exchange of Ukrainian prisoners of war and bodies of the dead
Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War
prisoner exchange
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Our homes. Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners of war — first photos
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?