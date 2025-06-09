Our homes. Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners of war — first photos

On the afternoon of June 9, the first stage of a new exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia, agreed upon by delegations in Istanbul, took place. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine returns soldiers from Russian captivity

Zelensky noted that the exchange began today, which will continue in several stages in the coming days.

Among the categories of those we are returning now are the wounded and seriously injured, as well as those under the age of 25. The process is quite complicated, with many sensitive details, and negotiations continue virtually every day. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy expects that the agreements on humanitarian issues reached during the meeting in Istanbul will be fully implemented.

