Our homes. Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners of war — first photos
Ukraine
Our homes. Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners of war — first photos

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine
On the afternoon of June 9, the first stage of a new exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia, agreed upon by delegations in Istanbul, took place. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Points of attention

  • The first stage of a prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia took place on June 9, with the return of wounded, seriously injured, and individuals under 25.
  • President Zelensky emphasizes the complexity of the process and ongoing negotiations to bring back all prisoners, with further stages expected in the coming days.
  • Efforts are being made to implement the agreements on humanitarian issues reached during the meeting in Istanbul, with a focus on returning all individuals in captivity.

Ukraine returns soldiers from Russian captivity

Zelensky noted that the exchange began today, which will continue in several stages in the coming days.

Among the categories of those we are returning now are the wounded and seriously injured, as well as those under the age of 25. The process is quite complicated, with many sensitive details, and negotiations continue virtually every day.

Zelenskyy expects that the agreements on humanitarian issues reached during the meeting in Istanbul will be fully implemented.

We are doing our best to bring everyone back. We are working on this at all levels. We must bring everyone who is in captivity home. Thank you to everyone who is helping.

Trump could have disrupted a large-scale prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia
Trump took a risky step for the sake of hype
Zelenskyy announced a large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia
What is known about the upcoming prisoner exchange?
Russia staged a provocation regarding the exchange of Ukrainian prisoners of war and bodies of the dead
Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War
