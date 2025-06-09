Our homes. Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners of war — first photos

On the afternoon of June 9, the first stage of a new exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia, agreed upon by delegations in Istanbul, took place. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine returns soldiers from Russian captivity
Zelensky noted that the exchange began today, which will continue in several stages in the coming days.
Zelenskyy expects that the agreements on humanitarian issues reached during the meeting in Istanbul will be fully implemented.
