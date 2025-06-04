Zelenskyy announced a large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that there is a chance to return several hundred more Ukrainian prisoners from Russian captivity in the coming days. At least, the Russian authorities claim that they are ready for such an exchange.
Points of attention
- Both Kyiv and Moscow held consultations on the exchange of prisoners of war, with agreements reached during the recent negotiations in Istanbul.
- Official Moscow pledged to provide the lists in advance, but delays indicate new challenges in the process, despite commitments to the exchange.
What is known about the upcoming prisoner exchange?
According to the Ukrainian leader, it is likely that it will take place on June 7 and 8.
Russia promised to return 500 defenders to Ukraine.
Against this background, the president confirmed that on June 4, Kyiv and Moscow held consultations on the exchange of prisoners of war.
The head of state also added that the exchange was agreed upon during the 2nd round of negotiations in Istanbul.
According to the head of state, official Moscow promised that the lists would be transferred in advance, but they are still not there, which indicates new delays.
In addition, Zelenskyy confirmed the agreements on the exchange of bodies.
It is indicated that the aggressor country has identified only 15–20% of the dead at its disposal.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-