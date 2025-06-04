Zelenskyy announced a large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia
Zelenskyy announced a large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia

Source:  Public

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that there is a chance to return several hundred more Ukrainian prisoners from Russian captivity in the coming days. At least, the Russian authorities claim that they are ready for such an exchange.

  • Both Kyiv and Moscow held consultations on the exchange of prisoners of war, with agreements reached during the recent negotiations in Istanbul.
  • Official Moscow pledged to provide the lists in advance, but delays indicate new challenges in the process, despite commitments to the exchange.

According to the Ukrainian leader, it is likely that it will take place on June 7 and 8.

Russia promised to return 500 defenders to Ukraine.

Against this background, the president confirmed that on June 4, Kyiv and Moscow held consultations on the exchange of prisoners of war.

The head of state also added that the exchange was agreed upon during the 2nd round of negotiations in Istanbul.

The Russian side reported that it would be able to transfer 500 Ukrainian soldiers out of the agreed 1,000. The Ukrainian side is ready to exchange the corresponding number. However, we have not yet received the lists, which is worrying. Unlike the previous negotiations in Istanbul (May 16 — ed.), this time we agreed on their preliminary provision.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, official Moscow promised that the lists would be transferred in advance, but they are still not there, which indicates new delays.

In addition, Zelenskyy confirmed the agreements on the exchange of bodies.

It is indicated that the aggressor country has identified only 15–20% of the dead at its disposal.

