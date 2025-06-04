DIU cyber experts attacked the resources of the Russian aircraft design bureau Tupolev — sources
bureau
Source:  online.ua

DIU attacked the resources of the Tupolev design bureau, a leading Russian aircraft manufacturing company. This was reported to ONLINE.UA by military intelligence sources.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian DIU cyber experts successfully targeted and compromised resources of the Tupolev design bureau, a prominent Russian aircraft manufacturing company.
  • The compromised data includes personal information, official correspondence, engineers' resumes, and other crucial details that could impact the operations of the Tupolev Design Bureau.
  • The cyberattack allowed Ukrainian intelligence to acquire strategic-level information, including sensitive data on staff, procurement, and closed meetings of the Russian aircraft design bureau.

DIU cyber experts hacked the resources of the leading Russian aircraft design bureau

As a result of the cyberattack, Ukrainian intelligence services managed to obtain important strategic-level information.

This includes official correspondence of the company's management, personal data of the design bureau's staff, residential addresses, resumes of engineers and designers, official data on procurement, minutes of closed meetings, etc.

Hacked Tupolev Internet Resources

The significance of the data obtained is difficult to overestimate. Now, in fact, there is nothing secret left in the activities of the Tupolev Design Bureau for Ukrainian intelligence, in particular, we have acquired comprehensive information about individuals who are directly involved in servicing Russian strategic aviation. The result will obviously be noticeable both on the ground and in the sky, the sources said.

Hacked Tupolev Internet Resources

As a reminder, on the morning of May 30, the Main Intelligence Directorate conducted a successful operation in Vladivostok, Russia: two powerful explosions occurred near Desantnaya Bay.

The explosions occurred in the area of deployment of the 47th separate airborne assault battalion of the 155th separate guards marine brigade (military unit 30926). One was in the area of the checkpoint, the second was in the area where the personnel and command of the military unit were located.

DIU

