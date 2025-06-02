DIU exposed schemes by Russia to recruit Ukrainians for espionage in Europe
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Russian intelligence services are trying to recruit Ukrainians for espionage in EU countries. GUR warns of new schemes.

  • Russian intelligence services are actively trying to recruit Ukrainians, especially those from temporarily occupied territories, for espionage activities in European countries.
  • DIU warns about new schemes targeting vulnerable Ukrainians, offering rewards for participating in illegal actions like surveillance of critical infrastructure facilities and information collection.

DIU revealed details of Russia's recruitment of Ukrainians for espionage in Europe

Russian special services have intensified attempts to recruit Ukrainian citizens for illegal activities in the territory of the European Union.

According to the GUR, these are mainly Ukrainians from temporarily occupied territories who found themselves in a vulnerable position abroad.

They are offered a monetary reward for participating in illegal activities — in particular, surveillance of critical infrastructure facilities, information collection, and other actions in favor of the aggressor state.

Intelligence emphasizes that such activities are part of the hybrid war that Russia is waging not only against Ukraine, but also against all of Europe.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine urges Ukrainians to be vigilant and, in the event of attempts to establish contact by suspicious persons, to immediately report this to the law enforcement agencies of the host country.

