Zaur Gurtsiev, the first deputy head of the administration and a veteran of the SVO, was killed in a grenade explosion in Stavropol on May 28. He is known to have led an airstrike on Mariupol in the spring of 2022.

Russian investigators, of course, are considering the “Ukrainian trace” in the version of the terrorist attack.

According to local media, an explosion occurred around midnight on May 28 on Chekhov Street near house 85/19 in Stavropol. Eyewitnesses reported a person detonating a grenade.

An emergency occurred near a residential building on Chekhova Street 85/19, according to preliminary data, an explosion occurred. Two men died as a result of the incident. There is no visible external damage to the residential building, several cars parked nearby were damaged, all emergency services of the city are on the scene. Law enforcement agencies are investigating the causes of what happened.

I regret to inform you that as a result of a night incident on Chekhov Street in Stavropol, our hero, a veteran of the SVO, a participant in the program "Time of Heroes" Zaur Aleksandrovich Gurtsiev, died. I express my deepest condolences to his family and friends. Law enforcement officers and special services are working at the scene. Investigative actions are underway. All versions are being considered, including the organization of a terrorist attack with the participation of Nazis from Ukraine, "wrote the Stavropol governor. Share

War criminal Zaur Gurtsiev

According to information posted on the website of the “Time of Heroes” personnel program, Gurtsiev led the air component of the “operation to liberate Mariupol,” where he used his own developments to improve missile guidance technology, which allegedly allowed him to strike the supply depot of the Azov regiment. Ukraine qualifies the Mariupol airstrikes as a war crime.