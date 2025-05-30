DIU conducted a special operation against the Russian Marine Corps in Vladivostok — sources
DIU conducted a special operation against the Russian Marine Corps in Vladivostok — sources

What is known about the results of the new special operation of the DIU
Source:  online.ua

On the morning of May 30, two powerful explosions thundered in Vladivostok, Russia, near Desantna Bay — this was the result of a successful operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Online.UA reports, citing its sources in the GUR.

Points of attention

  • The 155th Marine Brigade, actively engaged in hostilities against Ukraine, was the main target of the operation.
  • Russian authorities claim the explosions were caused by gas cylinders, while locals report significant military activity and evacuation efforts.

What is known about the results of the new special operation of the DIU

According to insiders in the DIU, at least two explosions occurred in the area where the 47th separate airborne assault battalion of the 155th separate guards marine brigade (military unit 30926) was deployed.

One in the area of the checkpoint, the second in the location of the personnel and command of the military unit, an anonymous source reported.

This time, Ukrainian intelligence agents targeted personnel, military equipment, and special forces of the Russian invaders.

According to local residents, at least 10 ambulances and an evacuation helicopter arrived at the scene.

In addition, it was learned that damaged equipment is being removed from the territory of the military unit by military "Urals".

The Russian authorities traditionally lie that the cause of the incident was the explosion of two gas cylinders, as a result of which no one was injured.

It is also worth noting that a “counter-terrorist operation regime” has been declared in Vladivostok.

The area around the military unit is blocked. The road between Shamora Bay and the village of Shchytova is blocked.

The DIU draws attention to the fact that the 155th Marine Brigade is actively participating in hostilities against Ukraine. Thus, it is known about its participation in battles in Mariupol, Vugledar, and Kursk.

