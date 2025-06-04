Special Operation "Spiderweb". How NATO Evaluated It
Special Operation "Spiderweb". How NATO Evaluated It

How NATO is commenting on “The Spider Web”
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte first reacted to Operation "Web", as a result of which the Security Service of Ukraine was able to successfully hit 41 Russian strategic aircraft.

Mark Rutte actually made it clear that he supports Ukraine's actions, as they were carried out solely for self-defense.

The Secretary General of the Alliance reminded the world that the aggressor country Russia used its strategic aircraft to strike peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages.

Let's not forget that the assets that were attacked were used by Russia to attack innocent people going about their daily lives in Ukrainian cities and communities. So I think we have to take that into account.

Despite the reserved approval, the Secretary General of the Alliance did not want to comment in detail on the Ukrainian operation and assess how it might affect the course of the war unleashed by Russia.

In his opinion, "this is not always useful."

What is important to understand is that the SBU special operation was truly unprecedented and unique, as it was possible to successfully strike 4 military airfields in the rear of the Russian Federation, where enemy aircraft are deployed.

