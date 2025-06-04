Special Operation "Spiderweb". How NATO Evaluated It

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte first reacted to Operation "Web", as a result of which the Security Service of Ukraine was able to successfully hit 41 Russian strategic aircraft.
Points of attention
- While NATO acknowledges the significance of the operation, the Secretary General refrains from in-depth commentary on its implications for the ongoing war, emphasizing the need to prioritize self-defense.
- The importance of considering the context of Russian aggression and the impact on the daily lives of innocent Ukrainians underscores the necessity of such defensive measures.
How NATO is commenting on “The Spider Web”
Mark Rutte actually made it clear that he supports Ukraine's actions, as they were carried out solely for self-defense.
The Secretary General of the Alliance reminded the world that the aggressor country Russia used its strategic aircraft to strike peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages.
Despite the reserved approval, the Secretary General of the Alliance did not want to comment in detail on the Ukrainian operation and assess how it might affect the course of the war unleashed by Russia.
In his opinion, "this is not always useful."
What is important to understand is that the SBU special operation was truly unprecedented and unique, as it was possible to successfully strike 4 military airfields in the rear of the Russian Federation, where enemy aircraft are deployed.
