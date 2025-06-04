How the special operation "Website" began — unique footage

On June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a historic special operation behind the scenes of the aggressor country, Russia, where it managed to shoot down 41 enemy strategic aircraft. On June 4, the special service released a video to the media showing how it all began.

How the special operation "Web" began

The Telegram channel "Lachen writes" published an exclusive video that no one has seen before.

This is how “The Web” began. Our sources in the SBU provided unique footage of the preparation for a special operation to destroy Russian strategic aviation. In particular, the video shows one of the trucks loaded with modular houses setting off, the report says. Share

The SBU special operation was truly unprecedented and unique, as it successfully hit 4 military airfields in the rear of the Russian Federation, where enemy aircraft are deployed.

In total, 41 aircraft were hit, including the A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22 M3, and Tu-160.