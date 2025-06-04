On June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a historic special operation behind the scenes of the aggressor country, Russia, where it managed to shoot down 41 enemy strategic aircraft. On June 4, the special service released a video to the media showing how it all began.
Points of attention
- The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, provides insights into the successes of the operation and the strategic significance of dealing with enemy threats.
- The release of the exclusive video showcases the unprecedented and unique nature of the special operation 'Website' in Ukraine's defense against aggressor countries.
How the special operation "Web" began
The Telegram channel "Lachen writes" published an exclusive video that no one has seen before.
The SBU special operation was truly unprecedented and unique, as it successfully hit 4 military airfields in the rear of the Russian Federation, where enemy aircraft are deployed.
In total, 41 aircraft were hit, including the A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22 M3, and Tu-160.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-