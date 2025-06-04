How the special operation "Website" began — unique footage
On June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a historic special operation behind the scenes of the aggressor country, Russia, where it managed to shoot down 41 enemy strategic aircraft. On June 4, the special service released a video to the media showing how it all began.

  • The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, provides insights into the successes of the operation and the strategic significance of dealing with enemy threats.
  • The release of the exclusive video showcases the unprecedented and unique nature of the special operation 'Website' in Ukraine's defense against aggressor countries.

The Telegram channel "Lachen writes" published an exclusive video that no one has seen before.

This is how “The Web” began. Our sources in the SBU provided unique footage of the preparation for a special operation to destroy Russian strategic aviation. In particular, the video shows one of the trucks loaded with modular houses setting off, the report says.

The SBU special operation was truly unprecedented and unique, as it successfully hit 4 military airfields in the rear of the Russian Federation, where enemy aircraft are deployed.

In total, 41 aircraft were hit, including the A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22 M3, and Tu-160.

The destruction of enemy bombers is a task set before us by the President of Ukraine, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelensky. He personally supervised the course of the special operation, which was being prepared by the Security Service officers. The enemy bombed our state almost every night from these planes, and today (June 1 — ed.) he felt in reality that “retribution is inevitable.”

Vasyl Malyuk

Vasyl Malyuk

Head of the SBU

