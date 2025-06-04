SBU special operation "Web" — Trump's team reacted for the first time

US Presidential Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg claims that Ukraine has increased the level of risks in the war with Russia with special operation "Website". However, he acknowledged the courage of the SBU and its actions.

Trump commented on the SBU special operation

According to Keith Kellogg, on June 1, Ukraine demonstrated that it has the power to target Russian targets deep inside Russian territory.

He also suggested that the main mission of these strikes is not so much to destroy aircraft, but to have a psychological impact on the Russian army and the Kremlin. Share

Despite this, Trump's envoy fears that such attacks could increase the risk of escalation.

When you attack part of an adversary's national survival system, which is their triad, their nuclear triad, that means the level of risk increases because you don't know what the other side is going to do... It's a very bold attack. But when you do that, it's clear that the other levels will increase. I think that's what we're trying to avoid. Keith Kellogg Special Representative of the President of the United States

In his opinion, this special operation indicates that Ukraine is not going to surrender.