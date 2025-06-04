US Presidential Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg claims that Ukraine has increased the level of risks in the war with Russia with special operation "Website". However, he acknowledged the courage of the SBU and its actions.
Points of attention
- The main mission of the strikes is to have a psychological impact on the Russian army and the Kremlin, rather than solely aiming to destroy aircraft.
- The boldness of Ukraine's actions signals a refusal to surrender, with the potential to escalate the risk level in the ongoing conflict.
Trump commented on the SBU special operation
According to Keith Kellogg, on June 1, Ukraine demonstrated that it has the power to target Russian targets deep inside Russian territory.
Despite this, Trump's envoy fears that such attacks could increase the risk of escalation.
In his opinion, this special operation indicates that Ukraine is not going to surrender.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-