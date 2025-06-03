Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team has finally commented on Ukraine's Operation Web, a large-scale drone attack on Russian aircraft. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a statement on the matter.
The Kremlin's first comment on the special operation "Web"
Dmitry Peskov assures that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin received information about Ukraine's large-scale attack on Russia on June 1 "online."
Despite this, the Kremlin spokesman suggested waiting for the results of the investigation before making any specific statements about the attack.
What is important to understand is that special operation "Web" is a large-scale and historic attack by SBU drones on Russian air bases on June 1, 2025.
Thanks to it, it was possible to destroy and damage at least 41 strategic aircraft, including the Tu-95, Tu-160, and A-50.
It is also worth noting that this is one of Ukraine's most successful air operations, which demonstrated Russia's vulnerability deep in the rear and reduced its ability to launch missile strikes.
