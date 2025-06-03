Putin's first reaction to the SBU special operation
Source:  online.ua

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team has finally commented on Ukraine's Operation Web, a large-scale drone attack on Russian aircraft. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a statement on the matter.

  • The special operation 'Web' demonstrated Russia's vulnerability deep in the rear and hampered its ability to launch missile strikes, as emphasized by the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk.
  • The special operation was personally supervised by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, indicating a strategic and coordinated effort by the Security Service officers.

Dmitry Peskov assures that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin received information about Ukraine's large-scale attack on Russia on June 1 "online."

Despite this, the Kremlin spokesman suggested waiting for the results of the investigation before making any specific statements about the attack.

The investigation, which was launched by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, is ongoing. And there was also a statement from the Ministry of Defense. I suggest waiting for the results of the investigation and focusing on the content of the statement from the Ministry of Defense.

What is important to understand is that special operation "Web" is a large-scale and historic attack by SBU drones on Russian air bases on June 1, 2025.

Thanks to it, it was possible to destroy and damage at least 41 strategic aircraft, including the Tu-95, Tu-160, and A-50.

It is also worth noting that this is one of Ukraine's most successful air operations, which demonstrated Russia's vulnerability deep in the rear and reduced its ability to launch missile strikes.

"The destruction of enemy bombers is a task set before us by the President of Ukraine, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelensky. He personally supervised the course of the special operation, which was prepared by the Security Service officers," emphasized the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk.

