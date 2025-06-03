The SBU blew up the Crimean bridge — first video

On the night of June 3, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a new unique special operation and struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time — this time underwater.
- Crimea is affirmed as part of Ukraine, and any occupation attempts will face a strong response from SBU, as articulated by Malyuk.
- The operation marks the third time the SBU has targeted the Crimean Bridge, showcasing the agency's commitment to safeguarding Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
New SBU attack on the Crimean bridge — first details
According to representatives of the special services, the operation lasted several months.
SBU agents secretly mined the supports of this illegal facility.
What is important to understand is that the head of the SBU, Lieutenant General Vasyl Malyuk, personally supervised the operation and coordinated its planning.
Malyuk reminded that Crimea is Ukraine, and any manifestations of occupation will receive our harsh response.
