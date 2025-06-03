The SBU blew up the Crimean bridge — first video
The SBU blew up the Crimean bridge — first video

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
On the night of June 3, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a new unique special operation and struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time — this time underwater.

Points of attention

  • Crimea is affirmed as part of Ukraine, and any occupation attempts will face a strong response from SBU, as articulated by Malyuk.
  • The operation marks the third time the SBU has targeted the Crimean Bridge, showcasing the agency's commitment to safeguarding Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to representatives of the special services, the operation lasted several months.

SBU agents secretly mined the supports of this illegal facility.

And today, without any civilian casualties, at 4:44 a.m. the first explosive device was activated! The underwater supports of the piers were severely damaged at the bottom level — 1,100 kg of explosives in TNT equivalent contributed to this. In fact, the bridge is in a state of emergency.

What is important to understand is that the head of the SBU, Lieutenant General Vasyl Malyuk, personally supervised the operation and coordinated its planning.

God loves the Trinity, and the SBU always brings what it has conceived to the end and never repeats itself. Previously, we hit the Crimean Bridge twice in 2022 and 2023. So today we continued this tradition under water. No illegal Russian facilities have a place on the territory of our state. Therefore, the Crimean Bridge is an absolutely legitimate target, especially considering that the enemy used it as a logistical artery to supply its troops.

Malyuk reminded that Crimea is Ukraine, and any manifestations of occupation will receive our harsh response.

