SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk officially reported details of Ukraine's super-successful special operation behind enemy lines, during which 41 Russian military aircraft were hit.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's Security Service successfully conducted a special operation named 'Web' to hit 41 Russian military aircraft in four military airfields.
- The destruction of 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers was part of the task given by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to protect Ukraine from enemy shelling.
- The unprecedented and unique special operation involved using drones to target enemy aircraft like A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22 M3, and Tu-160 at Russian military airfields.
SSU hit 41 enemy strategic aircraft with drones — Malyuk
The Security Service of Ukraine conducted an unprecedented and unique special operation to simultaneously destroy four military airfields in the rear of the Russian Federation, where enemy aircraft are deployed.
As a result of drone strikes, 41 aircraft were hit, including the A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22 M3, and Tu-160.
This was announced by the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Vasyl Malyuk.
The head of the SSU led the working team that prepared the special operation "Web" for over a year and a half.
As a result, the SSU drones worked out targets at 4 military airfields of the Russian Federation at once — Belaya, Diaghilev, Olenya, and Ivanovo. And thanks to the design, it was possible to hit the largest number of enemy aircraft at once.
In total, this means the destruction of 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers at the main airfields where the Russian Federation is based. This was not just a devastating blow to enemy aviation, but a serious blow to the power and terrorist nature of the Russian Federation.
The estimated cost of the enemy's damaged strategic aircraft is over $7 billion.
According to Vasyl Malyuk, the special operation "Web" took place simultaneously in three time zones and was extremely complex from a logistical point of view.
According to the laws and customs of war, we have worked out absolutely legitimate targets — military airfields and aircraft that bomb our peaceful cities. So, on our part, there is a real demilitarization of the Russian Federation, because we are destroying military targets. And our strikes will last exactly as long as the Russian Federation terrorizes Ukrainians with missiles and shaheeds.
He thanked all the Service employees who were involved in this historic special operation, emphasizing that all its participants have been in Ukraine for a long time.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-