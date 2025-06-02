"41 Russian military aircraft hit". Malyuk revealed details of the SSU's historic special operation "Web"

SSU hit 41 enemy strategic aircraft with drones — Malyuk

The Security Service of Ukraine conducted an unprecedented and unique special operation to simultaneously destroy four military airfields in the rear of the Russian Federation, where enemy aircraft are deployed.

As a result of drone strikes, 41 aircraft were hit, including the A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22 M3, and Tu-160.

This was announced by the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Vasyl Malyuk.

The destruction of enemy bombers is a task set before us by the President of Ukraine, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelensky. He personally supervised the course of the special operation, which was being prepared by the Security Service officers. The enemy bombed our state almost every night from these planes, and today he felt in reality that “retribution is inevitable.” The SBU is doing and will do everything possible to protect Ukraine and stop the Russian shelling. Vasyl Malyuk Head of the Security Service of Ukraine

The head of the SSU led the working team that prepared the special operation "Web" for over a year and a half.

As a result, the SSU drones worked out targets at 4 military airfields of the Russian Federation at once — Belaya, Diaghilev, Olenya, and Ivanovo. And thanks to the design, it was possible to hit the largest number of enemy aircraft at once.

In total, this means the destruction of 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers at the main airfields where the Russian Federation is based. This was not just a devastating blow to enemy aviation, but a serious blow to the power and terrorist nature of the Russian Federation.

The estimated cost of the enemy's damaged strategic aircraft is over $7 billion.

According to Vasyl Malyuk, the special operation "Web" took place simultaneously in three time zones and was extremely complex from a logistical point of view.

So, first the SBU transported FPV drones to Russia, and later — mobile wooden houses. Already in the territory of the Russian Federation, the drones were hidden under the roofs of houses, placed on trucks. At the right moment, the roofs of the houses were remotely opened, and the drones flew to hit the designated targets — Russian bombers. Share

According to the laws and customs of war, we have worked out absolutely legitimate targets — military airfields and aircraft that bomb our peaceful cities. So, on our part, there is a real demilitarization of the Russian Federation, because we are destroying military targets. And our strikes will last exactly as long as the Russian Federation terrorizes Ukrainians with missiles and shaheeds.

He thanked all the Service employees who were involved in this historic special operation, emphasizing that all its participants have been in Ukraine for a long time.