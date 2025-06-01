According to Ukrainian media reports, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) had been preparing the special operation "Website", as a result of which the SBU hit 41 Russian strategic aircraft, for over a year and a half.

How the SBU prepared for the special operation "Website"

According to insiders, the President of Ukraine, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelensky, personally supervised the operation.

And the idea and the entire process were implemented by the Security Service of Ukraine, headed by Vasyl Malyuk.

This operation was extremely complex from a logistical point of view. The SBU first transported FPV drones to Russia, and later mobile wooden houses. Later, in the territory of the Russian Federation, the drones were hidden under the roofs of houses already placed on trucks.

In addition, it is noted that at the right moment, the roofs of the buildings were remotely opened, and drones flew to strike the Russian bombers.

Insiders provided the media with unique photos showing exactly how drones were being prepared to attack military airfields.

In addition, it is indicated that the people who participated in this historic special operation have been in Ukraine for a long time.