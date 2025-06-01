The first videos are being published online, showing how Ukrainian defense forces began the mass destruction of Russian bomber aircraft, which attack peaceful Ukrainian cities every night.

“Bavovna” in Russia on June 1 — what is known

As Ukrainian media reports, citing their insiders, the Security Service of Ukraine has launched a large-scale special operation.

It was called “Web” and is aimed at destroying enemy bomber aircraft that attack Ukrainian cities every night.

The SBU itself has not yet confirmed this information, but has not denied it either.

According to the latest data, more than 40 Russian aircraft were hit, including strategic bombers Tu-95, Tu-22M3, as well as A-50 aircraft.

Moreover, it is indicated that the losses for the Russian army have already exceeded 2 billion dollars.

In the video from the Belaya airfield, the voice of the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, can be heard commenting on the successful "cotton".

In the Saratov region, where the Engels airfield is located, a UAV threat has also been declared.

In the Murmansk region, local residents are reporting explosions. Drones are believed to be attacking the Olenya airfield.

Black smoke is visible from the direction of the village of Vysoky. This military airfield has been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian UAVs.