Russia attacked a training unit of the Ground Forces — many dead and wounded

On June 1, Russian invaders launched a missile strike on the location of one of the training units of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As of 12:50, 12 people were reported dead and over 60 injured.

The Ground Forces made an important statement

The press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claims that no formations or mass gatherings of personnel were held on June 1.

After the air raid warning was issued, most of the personnel were in shelters. The injured are being provided with all necessary qualified medical assistance. Share

In addition, it is indicated that in order to clarify all the circumstances and causes of the losses of personnel, a commission was created in the Command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and an internal investigation was appointed.

The command and personnel of the "East" operational command will also provide full assistance to the work of law enforcement agencies.

If it is established that the actions or inaction of officials led to the death or injury of servicemen, those responsible will be held strictly accountable. Share

It is also indicated that the Ground Forces are resorting to additional security measures to preserve the lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers in the face of missile and air strikes by the aggressor on rear areas.

