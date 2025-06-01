Russia attacked a training unit of the Ground Forces — many dead and wounded
Russia attacked a training unit of the Ground Forces — many dead and wounded

Ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Ground Forces made an important statement
Читати українською

On June 1, Russian invaders launched a missile strike on the location of one of the training units of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As of 12:50, 12 people were reported dead and over 60 injured.

Points of attention

  • The injured are receiving necessary medical assistance, and additional security measures are being implemented to safeguard Ukrainian soldiers against further attacks.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine are cooperating with law enforcement agencies to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident.

The Ground Forces made an important statement

The press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claims that no formations or mass gatherings of personnel were held on June 1.

After the air raid warning was issued, most of the personnel were in shelters. The injured are being provided with all necessary qualified medical assistance.

In addition, it is indicated that in order to clarify all the circumstances and causes of the losses of personnel, a commission was created in the Command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and an internal investigation was appointed.

The command and personnel of the "East" operational command will also provide full assistance to the work of law enforcement agencies.

If it is established that the actions or inaction of officials led to the death or injury of servicemen, those responsible will be held strictly accountable.

It is also indicated that the Ground Forces are resorting to additional security measures to preserve the lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers in the face of missile and air strikes by the aggressor on rear areas.
undefined

We express our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased.

