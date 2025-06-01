AFU immediately struck 15 areas of concentration of Russian soldiers
Ukraine
AFU immediately struck 15 areas of concentration of Russian soldiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian soldiers' aviation, missile forces, and artillery have successfully attacked 15 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and four artillery pieces of the Russian invaders.

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported missile strikes, air strikes, and drone attacks carried out by the Russian forces.
  • The updates highlight the ongoing large-scale armed aggression by Russia against Ukraine, with detailed figures on the losses incurred by the Russian Army.

Losses of the Russian Army as of June 1, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 06/01/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 988560 (+1230) people,

  • tanks — 10872 (+5) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,656 (+4) units,

  • artillery systems — 28,527 (+52) units,

  • MLRS — 1401 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 38,366 (+151) units,

  • cruise missiles — 3268 (+3) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 50325 (+127) units,

  • special equipment — 3903 (+1) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the enemy launched two missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, as well as 79 air strikes, dropping 169 guided bombs.

Moreover, the Russians carried out 6,128 attacks, including 137 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,055 kamikaze drones for attacks.

