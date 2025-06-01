Russians killed 2 civilians in Donetsk and Kherson regions
Russians killed 2 civilians in Donetsk and Kherson regions

Russians continue to kill Ukrainian civilians
Russian invaders continue to terrorize various regions of Ukraine. On May 31, Donetsk and Kherson regions suffered the most. Two civilians were killed and 15 wounded due to enemy shelling.

  • In Kyiv, air defense operations were conducted to intercept enemy UAVs, with the mayor urging residents to stay in shelters amidst the alerts.
  • The escalating violence underscores the urgent need for international attention and support to address the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine caused by Russian aggression.

Russians continue to kill Ukrainian civilians

According to local authorities, in addition to the deceased, 8 more people were injured in the Kherson region.

The Russian army struck critical and social infrastructure, residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, damaging 5 high-rise buildings and 7 private houses.

In addition, the Russian invaders damaged a gas pipeline, outbuildings, and a private car.

In the Donetsk region, Russian soldiers also killed one resident — in Rodynske.

Another 7 people in the region were injured during the day — two each in Sloviansk and Novodonetsk, and one each in Rodynske, Pokrovsk, and Mykolaipilla.

It is also worth noting that on the morning of June 1, explosions were heard in Kyiv due to air defense operations.

Air defense is operating in the capital, in Obolon. Enemy UAVs are still entering the city. Stay in shelters! — said the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko.

According to him, an air raid alert has been sounding in Kyiv for over 7 hours.

