Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cynically lied that 80% of banking fraud originates in Ukraine. He provided no evidence to support these claims, but once again called for Ukraine to be excluded from the European Union.
Points of attention
- The Hungarian Prime Minister's baseless accusations and call to deny Ukraine EU membership are driven by protectionist motives to safeguard Hungarian jobs, pensions, and agriculture.
- By spreading misinformation and stoking xenophobic sentiments, Viktor Orban jeopardizes diplomatic relations and promotes division within the European Union.
Orban does not hide his hatred for Ukrainians
The Prime Minister of Hungary continues to shamelessly repeat that 80 percent of fraudsters are Ukrainians.
He also added that these criminals are "sophisticated, intelligent."
Against this background, Putin's henchman called on Brussels not to admit Ukraine to the European Union.
According to the latter, 1.6 million people have already voted in the survey on Ukraine's accession to the EU.
Orban also lied, Ukrainian bureaucrats are using the threat of war to take away as much power as possible from member states.
According to the pro-Russian politician, the main threat is that Ukrainians will work cheaper, and this will put Hungarian jobs at risk.
Moreover, Orban added that protecting the pension system and Hungarian agriculture is also a reason for denying Ukraine EU membership.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-