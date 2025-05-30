"Dangerous country." Orban publicly slandered Ukrainians
Orban does not hide his hatred for Ukrainians
Source:  hvg.hu

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cynically lied that 80% of banking fraud originates in Ukraine. He provided no evidence to support these claims, but once again called for Ukraine to be excluded from the European Union.

  • The Hungarian Prime Minister's baseless accusations and call to deny Ukraine EU membership are driven by protectionist motives to safeguard Hungarian jobs, pensions, and agriculture.
  • By spreading misinformation and stoking xenophobic sentiments, Viktor Orban jeopardizes diplomatic relations and promotes division within the European Union.

The Prime Minister of Hungary continues to shamelessly repeat that 80 percent of fraudsters are Ukrainians.

He also added that these criminals are "sophisticated, intelligent."

Ukraine is a dangerous country, Viktor Orban cynically stated.

Against this background, Putin's henchman called on Brussels not to admit Ukraine to the European Union.

According to the latter, 1.6 million people have already voted in the survey on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Orban also lied, Ukrainian bureaucrats are using the threat of war to take away as much power as possible from member states.

This cannot be allowed, we must resist this, otherwise we will get into trouble... Millions of Hungarians will feel this. There is crime and mafia there.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

According to the pro-Russian politician, the main threat is that Ukrainians will work cheaper, and this will put Hungarian jobs at risk.

Moreover, Orban added that protecting the pension system and Hungarian agriculture is also a reason for denying Ukraine EU membership.

