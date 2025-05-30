"We are ready." Macron reveals the results of talks with Trump

Two days ago, French leader Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump held telephone talks. After them, the head of the republic called on the United States to finally impose strong sanctions against Russia if it does not want to end the war.
Points of attention
- Potential second round of talks to end the Ukraine-Russia conflict discussed, with Macron urging clarity from Russia and continued commitment to sanctions by the US.
- Macron's dialogue with Trump reveals impatience and readiness on the European side, signaling a united front in addressing the conflict in Eastern Europe.
What Macron talked about with Trump
Journalists asked the French leader to comment on a potential second round of talks to end the war between Ukraine and Russia.
Macron stressed that Moscow and Washington must take responsibility.
According to the French president, if Russia makes it clear that it is "not ready for peace," Washington should reaffirm its commitment to sanctions against Moscow.
He also noted that "this is a test of trust for Americans."
According to Macron, Ukraine can count on its European allies, as their position on this issue is clear and unchanging.
