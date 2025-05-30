According to Serbian leader Aleksandar Vučić, some statements made by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service regarding the supply of Serbian shells to Ukraine are not true.
Points of attention
- The conflict between Russia and Serbia escalates as Russian Foreign Intelligence Service complaints are refuted by the Serbian president, leading to discussions with Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin.
- The accusations and responses highlight the complexities of international relations and the challenges faced by countries balancing alliances and autonomy in the global context.
What is known about the new conflict between Russia and Serbia?
Representatives of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service began to complain that Serbian defense enterprises were only imitating neutrality, but in fact were continuing to supply ammunition to Kyiv.
As Vucic noted, he had already discussed this scandal with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Moreover, he added that a working group has already been formed together with Russian partners to establish all the facts.
Vučić believes that the attacks on Serbia are due to the fact that it is "autonomous and independent."
Against this background, the head of state added that his country's factories must live and work.
