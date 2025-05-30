According to Serbian leader Aleksandar Vučić, some statements made by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service regarding the supply of Serbian shells to Ukraine are not true.

What is known about the new conflict between Russia and Serbia?

Representatives of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service began to complain that Serbian defense enterprises were only imitating neutrality, but in fact were continuing to supply ammunition to Kyiv.

As Vucic noted, he had already discussed this scandal with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Moreover, he added that a working group has already been formed together with Russian partners to establish all the facts.

Some of the statements made are not true. For example, they correctly state that there is a contract with the Czech Republic. But no permission was granted, and no missiles were delivered. Aleksandar Vuchich President of Serbia

Vučić believes that the attacks on Serbia are due to the fact that it is "autonomous and independent."

Against this background, the head of state added that his country's factories must live and work.