Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that negotiations with German leader Friedrich Merz regarding the supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine are ongoing, but this issue is no longer being discussed publicly.
Points of attention
- Despite previous public support for supplying Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, Chancellor Merz implemented restrictions on information disclosure after assuming power, while still considering the possibility of missile transfers.
- There is a growing chorus among German politicians advocating for the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine, indicating continued interest and support for enhancing Ukraine's defense capabilities.
The negotiations regarding Taurus are also classified
Journalists asked the president to comment on the potential supply of German long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine.
The Head of State also emphasized that all discussions are taking place confidentially and behind the scenes.
The German Chancellor made it clear that he does not reject the option of supplying cruise missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
According to Friedrich Merz, this is currently "within the realm of possibility."
What is also important to understand is that in the past, the German leader publicly supported the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.
After coming to power, Merz unexpectedly ordered a restriction on public information about which weapons systems he would supply to Kyiv.
German politicians are increasingly calling for the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-