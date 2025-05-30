Taurus for Ukraine. What Zelensky and Merz agreed on
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Taurus for Ukraine. What Zelensky and Merz agreed on

The negotiations regarding Taurus are also classified
Читати українською
Source:  RTL

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that negotiations with German leader Friedrich Merz regarding the supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine are ongoing, but this issue is no longer being discussed publicly.

Points of attention

  • Despite previous public support for supplying Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, Chancellor Merz implemented restrictions on information disclosure after assuming power, while still considering the possibility of missile transfers.
  • There is a growing chorus among German politicians advocating for the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine, indicating continued interest and support for enhancing Ukraine's defense capabilities.

The negotiations regarding Taurus are also classified

Journalists asked the president to comment on the potential supply of German long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine.

We are working in this direction,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy replied.

The Head of State also emphasized that all discussions are taking place confidentially and behind the scenes.

There are certain topics that Chancellor Merz and I have agreed not to discuss publicly. I promised him that and I am keeping my promise.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The German Chancellor made it clear that he does not reject the option of supplying cruise missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to Friedrich Merz, this is currently "within the realm of possibility."

What is also important to understand is that in the past, the German leader publicly supported the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

After coming to power, Merz unexpectedly ordered a restriction on public information about which weapons systems he would supply to Kyiv.

German politicians are increasingly calling for the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"It's possible." Zelenskyy publicly addressed the US Senate
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky asks the US Senate not to delay
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US has given Putin an ultimatum to end the war
The US demands concrete decisions from Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump responds to Putin's demands regarding NATO's future
The US is ready to make concessions to Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?