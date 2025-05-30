Taurus for Ukraine. What Zelensky and Merz agreed on

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that negotiations with German leader Friedrich Merz regarding the supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine are ongoing, but this issue is no longer being discussed publicly.

The negotiations regarding Taurus are also classified

Journalists asked the president to comment on the potential supply of German long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine.

We are working in this direction,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy replied. Share

The Head of State also emphasized that all discussions are taking place confidentially and behind the scenes.

There are certain topics that Chancellor Merz and I have agreed not to discuss publicly. I promised him that and I am keeping my promise. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The German Chancellor made it clear that he does not reject the option of supplying cruise missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to Friedrich Merz, this is currently "within the realm of possibility."

What is also important to understand is that in the past, the German leader publicly supported the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

After coming to power, Merz unexpectedly ordered a restriction on public information about which weapons systems he would supply to Kyiv.

German politicians are increasingly calling for the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine.