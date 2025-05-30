The US has given Putin an ultimatum to end the war

US President Donald Trump's team is determined to permanently withdraw from the peace process if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not end the war against Ukraine, acting US Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations John Kelly warned during a Security Council meeting.
Points of attention
- The White House acknowledges Putin's refusal to cooperate with the US and sets conditions for discussions on peace issues to be conducted in good faith by both sides.
- The consequences of Russian delay and reluctance could lead to a significant change in the United States' position regarding the conflict in Ukraine.
The US demands concrete decisions from Putin
According to Kelly, official Washington is ready for constructive negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Despite this, the delay and reluctance shown by the Kremlin could lead to a sharp change in the United States' position.
As John Kelly noted, the White House is simply acknowledging Putin's refusal to cooperate with the United States to achieve the desired outcome.
He also added that the States would support the peace process, but only on the condition of honest dialogue.
