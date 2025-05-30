The US has given Putin an ultimatum to end the war

US President Donald Trump's team is determined to permanently withdraw from the peace process if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not end the war against Ukraine, acting US Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations John Kelly warned during a Security Council meeting.

The US demands concrete decisions from Putin

According to Kelly, official Washington is ready for constructive negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Despite this, the delay and reluctance shown by the Kremlin could lead to a sharp change in the United States' position.

"If Russia makes the wrong decision to continue this catastrophic war, the United States will have to consider abandoning our negotiating efforts to end this conflict. To be clear, in doing so, we will not abandon our principles or our friends," the acting US deputy permanent representative to the UN stressed. Share

As John Kelly noted, the White House is simply acknowledging Putin's refusal to cooperate with the United States to achieve the desired outcome.

He also added that the States would support the peace process, but only on the condition of honest dialogue.