Odessa and Kharkiv regions came under Russian attacks — many injured

Russian invaders continue to terrorize most regions of Ukraine. Thus, as of the morning of May 30, at least 13 victims are known in the Kharkiv region. In the Odessa region, the enemy destroyed a branch of Nova Poshta.

What is known about the situation in the Kharkiv region?

The trolleybus depot in the Slobodsky district of Kharkiv came under enemy attack.

18 trolleybuses, 33 residential buildings were damaged, and two employees of the enterprise were injured.

We dispersed most of the transport around the city in advance — this is what saved us from much greater losses. But the equipment that was under repair was hit: one trolleybus was completely destroyed, and another 18 suffered varying degrees of damage. Igor Terekhov Mayor of Kharkiv

As reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, the enemy attacked the village of Vasyliv Khutir, Chuhuyiv community, with attack drones.

According to the latest data, there are 8 victims, including two 16-year-old children.

It is also indicated that a 61-year-old woman was injured in an attack by enemy drones in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv.

Two more people sought help from doctors in Kharkiv. As a result of today's attack by enemy UAVs, a 61-year-old and an 84-year-old woman experienced acute stress reactions, Sinegubov said. Share

What is known about the situation in the Odessa region?

A fire broke out in the Odessa region due to a Russian drone attack. A Nova Poshta branch was also destroyed, and nearby trucks were damaged.

Rescuers, together with National Guard personnel, extinguished the fire on an area of 300 square meters.

According to preliminary data, no one was injured.