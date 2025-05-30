Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 90 drones — how the air defense worked

During the air battle with the Russian invaders, which lasted on the night of May 29-30, Ukrainian air defense forces were able to destroy 26 enemy attack drones. In addition, another 30 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

The Russian attack on Ukraine on May 29-30 — what is known

A new enemy attack began at 22:50 on May 29.

The Russian occupiers carried out the attack with 90 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation.

In addition, the enemy struck with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region.

The key areas of attack are the Kharkiv, Odessa, and Donetsk regions.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 08:00, air defenses had neutralized 56 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) in the east, south, and north of the country. 26 were shot down by fire weapons, 30 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

In addition, it was indicated that enemy air attack targets were recorded in 12 locations.